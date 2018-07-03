Macon-Bibb commission restores funding to outside agencies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After several months of back and forth, Macon-Bibb commissioners voted Tuesday to reinstate funding for the county’s libraries, parks and recreation centers and public transit, among other outside agencies.

The Macon-Bibb Commission decided to fund the outside agencies by amending last week’s interim budget, but commissioners are still undecided on where the money will come from considering several members of the commission are firmly opposed to a property tax increase.

Funding those agencies totals to a 4.2 millage rate increase.

Tuesday’s decision inside a packed and contentious Macon-Bibb Government Center comes less than a week after three county libraries were forced to close after commissioners passed a $149 million interim budget for 2019 that eliminated funding to all of the county’s 24 outside agencies. According to Middle Georgia Regional Libraries, the Riverside Branch, Shurling Branch and Lanford Branch will remain closed until the commission decides where its funding will come from if it doesn’t come from a property tax increase.

Protestors are across the street from the Government Center at Rosa Parks Square yelling “Support our libraries”. @41NBC pic.twitter.com/7NS7CwXYda — Edna Ruiz (@ednaruiztv) July 3, 2018

Here are the outside agencies that commissioners voted to reinstate funding to Tuesday:

Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation, Parks and Beautification and Bowden Golf Course

Macon Transit Authority

Middle Georgia Regional Libraries

River Edge and Macon-Bibb Health Department

Macon-Bibb DFACS

Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning

Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority and Urban Development Authority

Community Enhancement Authority

Land Bank Authority

Commissioners declined to reinstate funding for Navicent Health in a 5-4 vote.