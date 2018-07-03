Dozens arrested in major drug ring in Houston Co.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A 2-year long investigation into two major drug trafficking operations has been busted. 25 people are behind bars because of it.
Houston County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Perry Police and the FBI and seized over $2-million worth of drugs. The two operations are responsible for distributing multiple kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana in the Middle Georgia area.
During the course of this investigation 120 subjects were identified as being either distributors or purchasers of the illegal drugs. In June of 2017, investigators executed search warrants at 12 locations in Middle Georgia.
Three women were identified as the transporters of the drugs, also known as drug mules.
Investigators seized over four pounds of heroin,13-pounds of fentanyl, 10-pounds of methamphetamine, two-pounds of crack cocaine, 54-pounds of marijuana and over 1,100 dosages of Xanax. Totaling in over $2-million worth of drugs.
Then last month, investigators executed 14 more search warrants. This time they seized six pounds of methamphetamine and over $5,000. As well as multiple guns and 16 vehicles.
The subjects are being prosecuted by the district attorney’s office in Macon and Houston County. Further arrests and prosecutions are pending.
HEROIN:
1,984.78 GRAMS – 4.43 lbs.
STREET VALUE: $347,336.50
FENTANYL:
6,000 GRAMS – 13.39 lbs
STREET VALUE: $600,000.00
METHAMPHETAMINE:
4,889.53 GRAMS – 10.91 lbs.
STREET VALUE: $391,162.40
CRACK COCAINE:
955.85 GRAMS = 2.13 lbs.
STREET VALUE: $191,170.00
MARIJUANA:
24,401.12 GRAMS – 54.46 lbs.
STREET VALUE: $488,022.40
XANAX:
1,176 DOSAGE UNITS
STREET VALUE: $5,880.00
TRAMADOL:
36 DOSAGE UNITS
STREET VALUE: $180.00
TOTAL VALUE OF SEIZED DRUGS: $2,023,751.30
THE FOLLOWING ASSETS WERE SEIZED DURING THE COURSE OF THE
INVESTIGATION:
CURRENCY SEIZED:
$232,528.81
WEAPONS: (8 STOLEN)
20 PISTOLS
1 SHOTGUN
6 RIFLES
VEHICLES SEIZED: 11
TRAVIS CYNTELLE MCKENZIE
DOB: 11-20-1980
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA
TAMIKA LASHAWN HICKEY
DOB: 07-15-1982
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA
LATRAY CYNTELLE MCKENZIE
DOB: 09-21-1998
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA
KAELIN MICHAEL VERRETT
DOB: 09-24-1994
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA
SHANTAE MONEKA HOWARD
DOB: 08-28-1980
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA
CLARENCE BOGAN
DOB: 03-26-1979
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA
JONATHAN HASLEM
DOB; 11-23-1980
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA
HERSCHEL ALFRED HASLEM
DOB: 02-14-1983
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA
THOMAS JEFFREY LOCKE
DOB: 03-15-1966
REYNOLDS, GEORGIA
ESHA ROBERT HILL
DOB: 07-24-1989
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA
JUSTIN TREMAINE HIGH
DOB: 05-27-1987
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA
MAGALI GARCIA
DOB: 08-07-1990
AUSTELL, GEORGIA
SANJUANA RENDON HERRERA
DOB: 10-04-1990
MARIETTA, GEEORGIA
METHAMPHETAMINE:
2,912 GRAMS – 6.5 lbs.
STREET VALUE: $87, 360.00
THE FOLLOWING ASSETS WERE SEIZED DURING THE COURSE OF THE
INVESTIGATION:
CURRENCY SEIZED:
$5, 240.00
WEAPONS:
4 PISTOLS
1 SHOTGUN
4 RIFLES
VEHICLES SEIZED: 16
DARLENE MARY CORREA-OLIBERA
DOB: 07-29-1989
LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA
JOSHUA ADAM JANOUSKI
DOB: 05-02-1978
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA
COURTNEY MICHELLE WINN
DOB: 08-03-1993
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA
ROY CHESTER WILBURN, JR.
DOB: 10-15-1962
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA
CASSIE NICHOLE MULLIS
DOB: 04-03-1984
HAWKINSVILLE, GEORGIA
JAASON ALLEN SINYARD
DOB: 02-19-1974
PERRY, GEORGIA
NATALIE ODELL SINYARD
DOB: 10-11-1971
PERRY, GEORGIA
DONALD ARTHUR CHAPMAN
DOB: 03-26-1961
FORT VALLEY, GEORGIA
DARLENE CAROLE COFFEE
DOB: 04-10-1957
PERRY, GEORGIA
EDWARD JAY LANGE
DOB: 10-19-1956
MACON, GEORGIA
JEFFREY BUCHANNAN PAULK
DOB: 02-20-1969
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA
LORI ANNE WILLIS
DOB: 10-31-1960
WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA