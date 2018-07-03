Dozens arrested in major drug ring in Houston Co.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A 2-year long investigation into two major drug trafficking operations has been busted. 25 people are behind bars because of it.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Perry Police and the FBI and seized over $2-million worth of drugs. The two operations are responsible for distributing multiple kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana in the Middle Georgia area.

During the course of this investigation 120 subjects were identified as being either distributors or purchasers of the illegal drugs. In June of 2017, investigators executed search warrants at 12 locations in Middle Georgia.

Three women were identified as the transporters of the drugs, also known as drug mules.

Investigators seized over four pounds of heroin,13-pounds of fentanyl, 10-pounds of methamphetamine, two-pounds of crack cocaine, 54-pounds of marijuana and over 1,100 dosages of Xanax. Totaling in over $2-million worth of drugs.

Then last month, investigators executed 14 more search warrants. This time they seized six pounds of methamphetamine and over $5,000. As well as multiple guns and 16 vehicles.

The subjects are being prosecuted by the district attorney’s office in Macon and Houston County. Further arrests and prosecutions are pending.

HEROIN:

1,984.78 GRAMS – 4.43 lbs.

STREET VALUE: $347,336.50

FENTANYL:

6,000 GRAMS – 13.39 lbs

STREET VALUE: $600,000.00

METHAMPHETAMINE:

4,889.53 GRAMS – 10.91 lbs.

STREET VALUE: $391,162.40

CRACK COCAINE:

955.85 GRAMS = 2.13 lbs.

STREET VALUE: $191,170.00

MARIJUANA:

24,401.12 GRAMS – 54.46 lbs.

STREET VALUE: $488,022.40

XANAX:

1,176 DOSAGE UNITS

STREET VALUE: $5,880.00

TRAMADOL:

36 DOSAGE UNITS

STREET VALUE: $180.00

TOTAL VALUE OF SEIZED DRUGS: $2,023,751.30

THE FOLLOWING ASSETS WERE SEIZED DURING THE COURSE OF THE

INVESTIGATION:

CURRENCY SEIZED:

$232,528.81

WEAPONS: (8 STOLEN)

20 PISTOLS

1 SHOTGUN

6 RIFLES

VEHICLES SEIZED: 11

TRAVIS CYNTELLE MCKENZIE

DOB: 11-20-1980

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA

TAMIKA LASHAWN HICKEY

DOB: 07-15-1982

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA

LATRAY CYNTELLE MCKENZIE

DOB: 09-21-1998

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA

KAELIN MICHAEL VERRETT

DOB: 09-24-1994

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA

SHANTAE MONEKA HOWARD

DOB: 08-28-1980

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA

CLARENCE BOGAN

DOB: 03-26-1979

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA

JONATHAN HASLEM

DOB; 11-23-1980

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA

HERSCHEL ALFRED HASLEM

DOB: 02-14-1983

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA

THOMAS JEFFREY LOCKE

DOB: 03-15-1966

REYNOLDS, GEORGIA

ESHA ROBERT HILL

DOB: 07-24-1989

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA

JUSTIN TREMAINE HIGH

DOB: 05-27-1987

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA

MAGALI GARCIA

DOB: 08-07-1990

AUSTELL, GEORGIA

SANJUANA RENDON HERRERA

DOB: 10-04-1990

MARIETTA, GEEORGIA

METHAMPHETAMINE:

2,912 GRAMS – 6.5 lbs.

STREET VALUE: $87, 360.00

THE FOLLOWING ASSETS WERE SEIZED DURING THE COURSE OF THE

INVESTIGATION:

CURRENCY SEIZED:

$5, 240.00

WEAPONS:

4 PISTOLS

1 SHOTGUN

4 RIFLES

VEHICLES SEIZED: 16

DARLENE MARY CORREA-OLIBERA

DOB: 07-29-1989

LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA

JOSHUA ADAM JANOUSKI

DOB: 05-02-1978

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA

COURTNEY MICHELLE WINN

DOB: 08-03-1993

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA

ROY CHESTER WILBURN, JR.

DOB: 10-15-1962

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA

CASSIE NICHOLE MULLIS

DOB: 04-03-1984

HAWKINSVILLE, GEORGIA

JAASON ALLEN SINYARD

DOB: 02-19-1974

PERRY, GEORGIA

NATALIE ODELL SINYARD

DOB: 10-11-1971

PERRY, GEORGIA

DONALD ARTHUR CHAPMAN

DOB: 03-26-1961

FORT VALLEY, GEORGIA

DARLENE CAROLE COFFEE

DOB: 04-10-1957

PERRY, GEORGIA

EDWARD JAY LANGE

DOB: 10-19-1956

MACON, GEORGIA

JEFFREY BUCHANNAN PAULK

DOB: 02-20-1969

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA

LORI ANNE WILLIS

DOB: 10-31-1960

WARNER ROBINS, GEORGIA