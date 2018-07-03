Coach’s Corner: Joe Dupree, Southwest Patriots

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After going 5-5 in 2017 with the Southwest Patriots and a playoff berth to show for it, 6th year head coach Joe Dupree knows his guys aren’t close to being satisfied.

“I’m excited about the direction of the program,” Coach Dupree said. “We’re not satisfied making the first round of the playoffs and losing, so we’re trying to change that aspect of it.”

It was the Patriots second straight season in the postseason, but both of those ended with playoffs losses, latest coming against Jefferson County by a score of 48-14.

They were 3-3 in their region, with a huge non-region win over the Westside Seminoles in Week 1. All three region wins came from Macon teams.

On offense, the Patriots will be anchored by senior quarterback Jordan Slocum along with eight other starters.

Seven starters are coming back in 2018 on the defensive side of the ball.

Southwest will compete in Region 3 AA along with Bleckley County, Dodge County, Dublin, East Laurens, Northeast, and Washington County.

First game for the Pats will be August 17th against Westside at Ed DeFore Stadium.