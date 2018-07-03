Historical letter is on display at Fort Hawkins

A letter from the 1800's describing the conditions of Fort Hawkins to the U.S government and demanding a meat supply.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A historical document is going to be on display at Fort Hawkins. The letter is a complaint to the U.S. government from a man upset about the meat supply to Fort Hawkins and Creek Native Americans.

Eric Klingelhofer, Historical Archeologist at Mercer University says his father gave him the letter and is now donating it to Fort Hawkins.

- Advertisement -

He says the document, from the 1800’s, describes the conditions that took place before Fort Hawkins was built and leads up to the founding of Macon.

“It’s a document about the birth of not just Fort Hawkins, but Macon itself. It’s a wonderful thing for the 4th of July on America’s birthday and to consider Macon’s as well,” he said.

Klingelhofer says the letter will be on display tomorrow at Fort Hawkins. It will then be preserved and brought back to its permanent home at Fort Hawkins.