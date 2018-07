WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins Police motorcyle officer is expected to be OK following an accident Monday afternoon.

Police say it happened just before 2:30 on Russell Parkway at Tallula Trail.

Police say the driver of a 2008 Volkswagen R32 involved in the crash was not hurt in the accident.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.