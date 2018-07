MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Medical Monday focuses on your safety during the Fourth of July holiday. Dr. Alicia Register is works in the trauma department at Navicent Health. She explains the injuries they see most often at Navicent Health around the 4th of July. Experts say, last year on the 4th of July, there were eight deaths and more than 11,000 injuries from fireworks accidents. Watch the full interview with Dr. Alicia Register and 41NBC News anchor Ty Wilson right here.