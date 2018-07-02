Macon resident starts petition to increase taxes, fund agencies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A concerned Macon-Bibb County resident is trying change commissioners’ minds on defunding non-profits, libraries and public transportation.

Tonja Khabir started a petition calling for commissioners to reconsider cutting funding for several outside agencies and county departments. This came days after the commission voted in a new 2019 budget.

“It felt very drastic in an unreasonable way,” said Khabir. “Like how can you cut these particular services?”

To save the county from a projected multi-million dollar shortfall, the commission cut funding for more than a dozen organizations and departments.

“Whether it’s libraries, whether its museums, whether it’s healthcare, transportation, all of those things come together to make a vibrant community,” said Khabir.

So when Khabir heard the news that some of those agencies would close because of lack of funding, she took her concerns to social media and started a petition.

“The petition is really the first step in getting people aware of what’s going on but also motivating them and activating them to do something about it,” said Khabir.

In the petition she’s asking commissioners to change the budget to increase the millage rate and keep funding outside agencies.

“Our poverty rate is at 27% already, cutting these services is going to increase that and make it more difficult for this population to be able to thrive,” said Khabir.

She knows there’s not much she can do, but hopes 1000 signatures can get the commission thinking.

“I hope that the commission can see our faces and our signs and hear our voices and see the concern in our faces and maybe just say, this is something we need to reconsider,” said Khabir.

You can access the petition by clicking here.