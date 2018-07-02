Macon couple arrested for child endangerment reunited with son

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Monday morning was an emotional one for a Macon couple facing charges for giving their son marijuana to treat his seizures.

Three months after having their son David taken away from them by the state, Matthew and Suzeanna Brills got to walk out of court with custody of their son.

A judge ruled in favor of releasing 15 year-old David Ray from state custody and returning him to his parents under the terms of a year-long protective order around 10:00 this morning during family court proceedings.

