Leftist López Obrador storms to victory in Mexico

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

- Advertisement -

MEXICO CITY — Political leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed victory in Mexico’s presidential election on Sunday, upending politics with promises to fight violence and corruption and rule for the poor.

“We’re going to fulfill all the commitments. I’m not going to fail,” López Obrador told throngs of supporters in Mexico City’s central square.

“I’m very aware of my historical responsibility,” he said. “I don’t want to go into history as a bad president. Now we are going to transform Mexico.”

Earlier in a speech to reporters, López Obrador pledged to seek “a relationship of friendship” with the United States.

The 64-year-old former Mexico City mayor is expected to move the country in a more nationalist direction, potentially exacerbating tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump and unsettling some investors.

López Obrador has pledged to reduce the country’s economic dependence on its powerful northern neighbor. The current government has sparred with Trump over trade and migration for months.

The first high-level contact between López Obrador and the White House is likely to be a phone call on Monday. Trump tweeted congratulations Sunday night, saying, “There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!”

An exit poll by Parametria showed López Obrador winning between 53 percent to 59 percent of the vote, far ahead of his two main rivals from Mexico’s traditional ruling parties.

Ruling party candidate José Antonio Meade conceded the election earlier on Sunday, saying his rival bore the responsibility of the next government and wishing him well.

Hundreds of people, meanwhile, took to the capital’s Angel of Independence monument cheering, crying and chanting: “It’s an honor. We’re with Obrador.”

“This is the change we needed,” said Mario Alvarez, 40. Referring to López Obrador by his nickname — AMLO, his initials — Alvarez said: “AMLO was the right choice. Mexico is corrupt. It won’t be easy, but it’s a start.”