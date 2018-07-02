Jones County police warn of circulating counterfeit $100 bills

JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be careful buying and selling online because of circulating counterfeit money.

Sheriff Butch Reece posted to Facebook saying there have been several accounts of people being paid with counterfeit money. Sheriff Reece attached a photo of two counterfeit $100 bills.

- Advertisement -

Reece concludes the message saying if you see anyone using counterfeit money to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489.