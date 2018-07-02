Heat and humidity stick around for the week

Good Evening!

Many of us stayed dry today across Middle Georgia, but the areas that did see storms saw heavy rain and frequent lightning. A low pressure system to our south continues to bring in moisture and storm chances through the next few days.



The heat continues into the rest of the week. Tuesday expect highs to climb into the low 90’s across Middle Georgia with partly cloudy skies in place through the day. By the afternoon, isolated showers and storms will pop up with some of them becoming strong (much like today).



Looking ahead to the 4th of July, we will likely have to dodge a few storms by the afternoon. Once again it is going to be a hot day with highs reaching the low 90’s. Be sure to stay safe this holiday week!

