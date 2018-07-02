Group of high school students giving away uniforms for back to school

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Summer vacation is winding down for students. The Mentors Project Leadership Academy helps kids less fortunate get on the track to success.

A group of high schoolers from the program, is giving back to the community. Since they no longer need to wear uniforms, they’re helping those that do.

The MPLA is giving away slightly used uniforms to those in need.

“Some people are less fortunate than us and giving them something that’s for free might make them feel special and look good for school” Anaya Patterson said.

They’re accepting donations for all sizes.

For those interested you can visit the downtown Wells Fargo building, on the second floor.

Or contact June O’Neal at (478)765-8624