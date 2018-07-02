Expect to start paying to park this week

Paying to park was suppose to start yesterday, but is now pushed to later this week.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC. WMGT) – Paying to park in downtown Macon is now expected to start later this week. It was supposed to start yesterday, but there’s a delay.

Ben Steffen with Lanier Parking says they have run into normal issues that would arise with any construction project of this size and are working to complete in a timely manner.

The meters will be up and running with all of them have finished being installed.

To park, it will cost a $1.25 an hour, with a three-hour maximum. The smart meters are being enforced from 8 a.m until 8 p.m Monday through Saturday.

You can pay with coin, credit or debit card and the Passport parking app.