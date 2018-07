MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Early voting starts Monday in Macon-Bibb County for runoffs.

The Bibb County Board of Elections Office is open for early voting until July 20. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM until 5:30 PM. There is no Saturday voting in the runoffs.

Residents will choose from candidates in the governor’s race and other local races.

Remember, you have to vote in the same party you voted in May.

Election Day is July 24.