Centerville police looking for man who walked away from nursing facility

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Centerville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man with “serious medical issues” who went missing from an assisted living home Monday afternoon.

Police say Daniel Harris was last seen at the Willow Creek Assisted Living Home in Centerville. Staff told police Harris walked away from the facility between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Harris was last seen wearing a gray shit, khaki or denim shorts and black shoes.

Centerville police say to call 911 if you see Harris. He has serious medical issues.