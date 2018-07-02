CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows car hitting the back of patrol car

The dash cam video has been viewed thousands of times. Byron Police Department hopes the video reminds people of the dangers while driving.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Video of a scary car crash involving a Byron police officer is going viral. Dash cam video caught a driver hitting the back of the patrol car.

We are in the second day of Georgia’s new hands-free law.

- Advertisement -

Lieutenant Bryan Hunter knows first-hand what could happen if a driver is not paying attention behind the wheel.

“I was slowing down for the red light and the traffic there in front of me at Riverside and Spring and looked in the rear-view mirror. Here comes this car out of nowhere. I just hung on. I knew it was coming, nothing else I can do,” he said.

Hunter, Byron Police Department lieutenant, says he was in Macon last Tuesday morning on his way to the crime lab.

Related Article: Two dead after car accident on Pio Nono Avenue

“He told the Bibb deputies he had just looked away for a second,” Hunter said.

The driver hit Hunter in the back of his patrol car at about 45 miles per hour. The impact so hard, causing hunter to hit the vehicle in front of him.

“My car is definitely totaled,” he said.

Hunter posted the now viral video on Facebook to send drivers a reminder.

“Distracted driving isn’t just phones. It’s anything that takes your attention away from driving,” Hunter said.

Next time you want to send a quick text when a deputy isn’t around or look at what’s going on next to you, think twice.

“Just pay attention when you’re driving. It’s not that hard to pay attention, but your focus needs to be on the driving. There’s more than just one car on the road. There’s a bunch of them out there. A lot of people are dying on the roads and we want to do our part to save lives,” he said.

Fortunately, no one went to the hospital. The driver was given a ticket for following too close.

Hunter says there’s four simple rules for drivers to follow. Slow down, buckle up, put the phone down, and don’t drive impaired.