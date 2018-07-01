DAVISBORO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting at a local night club early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:00 am outside of “Da Spot Club” in Davisboro where an earlier incident took place.

- Advertisement -

Right now, investigators believe 30 year-old Kintyris Antwone Moye shot and killed 35 year-old D’Carlos Fransawa Gamble, of Bartow.

Moye was taken into custody after driving the victim and himself to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office where Gamble was pronounced dead.

The suspect is being held in the Washington County Jail on Felony Murder charges without bond. The case is still being investigated. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been called in to assist along with Davisboro Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the incident.