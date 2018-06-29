Public transportation could end after Macon-Bibb budget cuts

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Passengers who use public transportation in Macon-Bibb County may have to find another way to get around.

In a news release, the MTA says it may be forced to stop operations as early as Saturday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

It comes after Macon-Bibb County commissioners voted to stop funding for a few county departments and 24 organizations in order to avoid a 12 million dollar deficit.

MTA says 3,000 people who ride the buses daily will be affected by the decision.

According to MTA, the move also stops close to 70 people from receiving dialysis treatment. The group makes up the 140 paratransit riders who rely on the service.

Officials say buses could stop running as early as 5:30 PM.