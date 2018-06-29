Some people demand a budget change to keep certain entities open

This new budget is causing many people to be upset.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – Many people are not happy about this new budget. Resulting in the Macon Transit Authority and libraries scrambling to find funds to stay open.

Posted on libraries front doors is a sign saying, July 2nd, they’ll be closing indefinitely and urge you to contact commissioners to restore funding. And others who rely on public transportation are wondering how are they getting to work on Monday.

“What that means is that we will not receive our sustaining check on Monday. That is what we use to operate all facilities,” Middle Georgia Regional Library Director Jennifer Lautzenheiser said.

The new fiscal year 2019 budget begins July 1st. In the budget, there’s no money for MTA or libraries.

“So if this funding is not addressed and quickly, we’re going to have a real issue,” MTA President and CEO Craig Moss said. If an agreement isn’t reached, Saturday evening will be the last bus run.

“We transport 140 patients a day on our impaired transit. 69 of those patients are dialysis patients,” he said.

For a lot of people like Zanthia, taking the bus is her only means of transportation.

“I’m a student, that’s my only transportation to get back and forth from school,” Zanithia said.

Lautzenheiser says external branches like Riverside, Shurling and Lanford is closing Tuesday July 2nd.

Washington Memorial Library will remain opened until reserves are depleted.

“We can trim expenses and continue libraries going out of our fund balance,” she said.

Money will come from the small fund balance from the county. That money is being used to pay employees.

“We are optimistic this is a temporary solution. Our main priority was making sure that we had continuity of library service for as long as possible to allow commission to do what they do,” Lautzenheiser said.

Many just want this to be a short-term issue.

“Hopefully they can figure something out because it’s going to hurt a lot of people that really need it,” Zanithia said.

Ross says nearly 80 employees are without a job until this gets resolved. Lautzenheiser says all 67 employees are being moved to the Washington Memorial branch.