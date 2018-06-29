Middle Georgia Regional library branches closing due to new county budget

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three Middle Georgia Regional Library branches are closing starting Monday.

The Riverside Branch, Shurling Branch and Lanford Branch will close indefinitely, according to the Middle Georgia Regional Library.

This is a result of the 2019 Macon-Bibb County budget passed Thursday afternoon. The $149 million budget includes eliminating funding to all 24 outside agencies. One of those agencies, Middle Georgia Regional Libraries.

Last year, the library received $2,875,000 from the county.

The library posted this sign outside of its libraries following the budget approval:

The library also tweeted this:

The Interim Budget for @MaconBibb includes elimination of library funding. Effective Mon July 2, Riverside, Shurling, & Lanford Branches will close indefinitely. Washington Memorial Library will remain open until all reserves are depleted. #MGRLibraries #georgialibraries pic.twitter.com/dtgwZTPjoB — MGRLibraries (@MGRLibraries) June 29, 2018

Several Macon-Bibb residents also expressed their concerns on social media.

The Macon-Bibb County Operations and Finance Committee is set to meet Friday at 4:30 PM.