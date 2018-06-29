Angie’s List: Hiring 101

- Advertisement -

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With so many options out there these days, hiring a contractor for a home project can seem like a daunting task, but it doesn’t have to be with the right tips and tricks. What you should know before you hire a contractor, is today’s Angie’s List report.

Searching the web is a great place to start when looking for a contractor, but Ryan Standover of ABC Roofing Company suggests checking more than one source before making your final decision.

Ryan Standover, of ABC Roofing says, “The advice I’d give them is to definitely do your research, to get online, look at reviews, look at different websites and not just take it from one source or take it from somebody who came and knocked on your door. That’s the thing too, they can get on one website and pump up reviews and those would be false reviews.”

And, while saving money is great, it’s important to keep in mind, when it comes to home improvement, an out of place low bid could be a red flag.

“If you have four contracts coming from four different companies and three are within a few hundred dollars of each other and then you have one that’s two thousand dollars lower. There’s probably a reason why,” said Standover.

And that’s not the only red flag homeowners should look out for.

Standover says, “Homeowners should definitely look out for contractors that say “I can cover your deductible for you” or “we need you to sign this before we can talk to an insurance adjuster that basically says you’re going to go with us, no matter what the outcome”, pushy sales tactics is another big thing.”

Once your research is done and you’ve found a contractor that you’d like to hire, it’s important to keep records of all transactions.

Angie’s List founder Angie Hicks says, “Pay with a paper trail. Always be sure to pay with either a check or a credit card. Also, make sure you’re not paying out to an individual, that you’re actually paying the company you hired.”

It’s good practice to get at least three estimates before hiring a pro. Angie says to always check the company’s trade licensing and confirm that it’s in compliance with state and local requirements. Also, be sure to get written records of everything, including contracts, invoices as well as any communication you and your contractor had throughout the project.

Background:

https://www.angieslist.com/articles/6-tips-hiring-reputable-contractor.htm