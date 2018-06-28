What you need to know about Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With 4th of July less than a week away, Warner Robins Police are preparing for the city’s annual Independence Day Celebration on the 3rd.

“We have officers that will be doing traffic enforcement to make sure traffic flows freely and once you’re finished with the event you get out quickly and safely as well,” said spokeperson Jennifer Parsons.

She says they want residents to be prepared as well.

“There are certain parking areas that you are allowed to park in,I will say Demon Valley Road will be closed,” Parson’s said. “We want you to have a good time but we also want to keep you safe and hydrated as well,” she continued.

Staying safe and hydrated for this event means knowing what’s on the list of banned items.

“Things you cannot bring in are drones, glass bottles, firearms of course, alcohol, rolling coolers, hard-sided coolers, don’t bring your pets or outside food or any drinks that aren’t sealed.”

Parsons says they do understand it’s going to be hot and want people to stay hydrated, so here’s what you can bring.

“Small, soft-side coolers you can bring as many water bottles as possible its July.”

Independence Day is coming and officials say it’s important to get ready now so you can enjoy the event later.

This year the concert will take place inside the parking lot of McConnell-Talbert Stadium and feature Hunter Hayes as the headlining performer.

For a list of other prohibited items and other important information click here.