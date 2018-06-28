Warner Robins American 12U Baseball beats Vine Ingle for district title

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins American Little League is going back to the state tournament after beating Vine Ingle 12-6 in the 12U District 5 final Thursday night at Warner Robins American Little League.

Vine Ingle took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but WRALL roared back to tie it in the bottom of the second. Hunter Chiappetta’s grand slam gave the hometown kids the lead for good.

- Advertisement -

WRALL, which advances to the state tournament for the 17th time in the last 19 seasons, also erased a 3-run deficit in its Friday meeting with Vine Ingle.

The 2018 Georgia Little League Tournament starts July 14 in Smyrna. WRALL is seeking its first state title since 2012.