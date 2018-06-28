Twiggs Co. High marching band is performing in D.C. for the 4th

Twiggs County High School marching band is the only band in all of Georgia selected to go.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A group of students from Twiggs County High is representing Georgia in the Nation’s Capital. The marching band is performing at the 4th of July celebration next week.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think Twiggs County, which is rural Georgia, would ever get selected to go to Washington D.C,” Twiggs County High School Band Director Jerrod Perry said.

What started out as an idea, is becoming music to Twiggs County High School’s marching bands, ears.

“When we got the O.K, the invitation, I just stood there for a second when I got the invitation and thought, ‘this is really happening,'” he said.

They have been selected to perform at the Annual 4th of July Parade in Washington D.C. Perry says he submitted an application for the band. About two months ago, they received the big phone call.

“Kind of a humbling experience. It kind of lets you know that you’re really doing your job. The kids are on board, I have some great parents who help out,” Perry said.

By taking the necessary ‘left’ steps they’ve marched their way to making a name for themselves.

“We made sure our presence was strong on social media. From every parade, from every field show, every Battle of the Bands, we made sure there was some video or a post saying something about Twiggs County Marching Cobras and eventually, word started to get out as far as people wanting to invite us to their parades around the state. Even to the Battle of the Bands from South Carolina, one from Alabama,” he said.

This is more than just getting the teens to perform at the Nation’s Capital to Perry.

He says, some of the kids aren’t sure what they want to do later in life.

“Going to the actual places where they make the laws, then maybe it can influence them, change one of these kids lives to make them want to be better for themselves,” he said.

Even when the show is over, Perry hopes the memories and lessons will be on repeat for the teens.

The band will arrive on Monday. They’ll do some sight-seeing, and then show time is Wednesday.

To watch the Marching Cobras next week, you can watch live here.