MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – No one was hurt after a teenager drove a truck into a doctor’s office Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 5:30 at Eye Care on Zebulon Road.

- Advertisement -

Bibb County Deputies say a 16-year-old boy was in the Ford F-150 with his father when he thought the truck was in reverse and drove into the building.

Deputies say no charges have been filed in this case.