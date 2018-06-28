Repeated felon sentenced to 35 years in pistol-whipping case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man will spend 35 years in prison following his latest conviction in Macon.

59-year-old Roland Ray was sentenced Wednesday after he was found guilty on several charges including influencing witnesses and aggravated assault.

Back in 2016, Ray hit a man in the head with a gun during an argument. He then fired shots at the victim as the man was driving off.

A year later, Ray tried to get the victim to avoid testifying in court by giving him money. He also tried to get two witnesses from appearing in court by telling that their appearance wasn’t mandatory.

Ray’s criminal record dates back to 1984 when he was convicted of armed robbery. He was also convicted of other drug charges from the 90’s in Houston County and aggravated assault in Jones County back in 2012.