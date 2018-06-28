Program offers home-visits to ensure child readiness for school

The Parent As Teachers Program helps parents get their children ready to set foot into a classroom.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A home-visiting program that helps children become school ready is having some soon-to-be kindergarten graduates.

The Parent As Teachers Program helps parents get their children ready to set foot into a classroom. The program offers parent educators that go to your home. They make sure your children are developing as they should.

“Teaching the parents how to work with their children by using toys, teach them how to get them ready interact with others as well once they get into the school system,” Brenda Howard, Parent As Teachers supervisor said.

This evening, Parent As Teachers held a graduation for four 5-year-olds.