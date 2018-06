PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry High School will break ground on its new competition gymnasium Thursday morning.

The 47,269 square feet gym will be able to seat 2,130 fans. It’s expected to be complete and ready for use during the 2019 – 2020 school year.

New concession stands will also be added to the stadium.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set to start at 10 AM.