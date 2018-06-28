More heat and storms as we head into the weekend

Good evening!

Hope everyone enjoyed the storms this afternoon, or at least enjoyed the cool down behind the storms. Heading into tomorrow expect more of the same for Middle Georgia as we head into our Friday and the weekend.



Scattered storms and muggy conditions hang around Friday afternoon, but severe weather is not anticipated. Some storms could be strong.

The weekend looks like much of the same with the best chance for storms coming on Sunday.

Have a great evening!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves