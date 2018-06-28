Discover Middle Georgia: Museum of Arts and Sciences

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon is home to the Museum of Arts and Sciences – an interactive museum that has been educating visitors for more than 60 years.

The museum features a variety of exhibits and activities representative of STEM subjects and an addition of art for creativity.

This summer, the museum of arts and sciences is adding extra activities on special themed days.

Education Curator, Susan Mays, previews on of the themed days: “On Fridays we have ‘Lemur Fun Fact Fridays’ where someone goes in with our newest member of our animal collection, our lemur Zuri and talks a little bit about her.”

Aside from the themed days, the museum will also host traveling exhibits like the World of Giant Insects, featuring none other than giant, robotic insects.

If these bugs are too big for you, you can also view life-size, living ones in the museum’s mini-zoo along with 60-70 other small animals.

Friday on 41NBC News at 6, Kristen Kennedy will take us inside the Museum of Arts and Sciences to explore the different exhibits and activities for visitors as we continue to discover Middle Georgia.