Commissioners approve management plan for Little Richard’s childhood home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Community Enhancement Authority and Macon-Bibb County are working together to turn the Little Richard Penniman House into a community resource center.

The Macon-Bibb CEA met Tuesday afternoon to discuss and finalize the agreement. The county commission passed the intergovernmental agreement last Tuesday, June 19.

The agreement states the CEA will pay the county $1 every year to lease the Little Richard House. The CEA is responsible for operating the house as a neighborhood resource center for the Pleasant Hill Neighborhood. The CEA will receive $96,000 from the county in order to operate the center. The agreement is for 1 year, but will automatically renew for 9 additional 1 year terms.

The Macon-Bibb County CEA was created in 2012 by Georgia state representative James Beverly. Beverly was selected to be the chairman of the CEA by the majority vote of the Bibb County Delegation to the General Assembly of Georgia. His position as chairman is expected to last 8 years.

There were 3 members on the CEA board. Beverly, Isaac Culver and Josh Rogers. Beverly appointed Culver as a board member and vice-chairman. Rogers, was appointed by the county in February 2017.

Rogers is the President of NewTown Macon. Thursday, he announced his resignation from the organization. He released a statement saying, “I’ve had to prioritize opportunities where I can make the most impact, and after my first meeting, I didn’t feel like the CEA was a place where I could be helpful.”

Culver, co-founder of Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc., was indicted last year on fraud charges. Culver and Dave Carty, and their business Progressive Consulting Technologies are charged with wire fraud after selling 15,000 Ncomputing devices to the district in 2012.

The case is set to go before a judge in July. If found guilty, Culver could face 20 years in prison.