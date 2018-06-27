Suspect in bank robbery arrested following chase

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville Police say they’ve arrested the suspect who robbed the Century Bank and Trust, stole a car, and then lead officers in a chase.

Around 1 PM Wednesday, officers say 52-year-old Arthur Shackleford was armed with a gun when he robbed a bank teller.

It happened at the location on North Columbia Street.

After the robbery, police say Shackleford ran to the parking lot of The Food Depot Grocery Store where he stole a couple’s car as they were putting groceries inside of it.

Officers were able to chase the suspect after receiving several calls from people providing the suspect’s description and a description of the car he stole.

Shackleford was arrested after he parked the stolen car at the Milledgeville Baldwin County Convention and Visitors Bureau and then went inside.

There were no injuries reported in this case.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia College Police Officers, and the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Squad worked with MPD to catch the suspect.