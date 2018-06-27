Houston Healthcare’s newest resident physicians presented their white coats

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Today was a big day for Houston Healthcare’s newest resident physicians as they officially entered the next step toward becoming board certified doctors–getting their white coats.

The ceremony took place today at the Cary. W Martin Conference Center in Warner Robins.

Houston Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Stewart says today those seven candidates were highlighted for all of their hard work.

“It’s just a reward for all the years, all the training from high school to college and all the way through medical school it’s just a long journey. To get here and finally get that white coat is a real significant day for everybody,” he said.

Resident physicians will stay at Houston Healthcare for the next three years as they garner real life hands on experience in the medical field.