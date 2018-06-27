Fire Sprinkler Association encourages homeowners to install sprinklers

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) and Georgia Fire Sprinkler Association (GFSA) want you to know there are options to protect your home in case of a fire.

The GPSTC fire department held a demonstration of how effective home fire sprinklers are.

800 degrees in 18 seconds!!! Wow! This "home" didn't have fire sprinklers. (I checked to see if my eyebrows were stlll on my face) @41NBC pic.twitter.com/HUZJ5AsPDy — Edna Ruiz (@ednaruiztv) June 27, 2018

Round 2, this time with sprinklers. Fire started and was out within seconds. @41NBC pic.twitter.com/JcBFBxd7Mq — Edna Ruiz (@ednaruiztv) June 27, 2018

