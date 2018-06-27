Corbitt homers, Bacon beat Gastonia 5-2 for third straight win

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Stratford Eagle Conner Corbitt homered and Georgia’s James Williams gave up just one hit in six innings as the Macon Bacon beat Gastonia 5-2 Tuesday night at Luther Williams Field.

Corbitt’s solo shot in the second inning was the North Georgia junior’s first home run of the summer.

- Advertisement -

The win gives the Bacon their first three-game winning streak in team history.

Macon (10-11) visits Savannah (17-4) Wednesday night at 7. The Bananas are 5-1 against the Bacon this season.