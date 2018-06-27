Coliseum Northside Hospital opens new emergency room

The project began in December 2017 and will officially open on July 1, 2018.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT)- Coliseum Northside Hospital is almost ready to open their new emergency room.

With the steady growing amount of people being seen in the E.R., the expansion was needed to better serve patients. That’s according to Coliseum Northside Hospital CEO Greg Caples.

The addition includes six new exam rooms.

“Now they will be able to do their jobs better and they will be able to feel good about the fact that they can give patients the privacy that they need and to help with the throughput, so they can get back to their daily lives, sooner,” Caples said.

The expansion cost about $4-million.

Caples says the addition is to serve patients coming in that aren’t as sick as others.

Doors will open July 1st.