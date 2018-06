JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Butts County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for an inmate who got away from authorities Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Danny Ray Bennett was last seen heading east on Cabin Creek toward Colwell Road.

Deputies say he is wearing white pants, white shirt with blue stripes, and black work boots.

If you see this man, you’re urged to call 911.