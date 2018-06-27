Bibb deputies looking for suspects in gas station robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies are looking for the two men who robbed a Marathon gas station.

It happened at the store on Thomaston Road around 6:00 Wednesday morning.

Deputies say one of the men was holding a gun when they walked into the store, both wearing masks, and demanded money. The men got away with an unknown amount of money.

If you can help with this investigation, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.