After 36 years in business, Satterfield’s prepares to close its doors

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In just two days, one of Macon’s staple restaurants will close its doors after more than 30 years in business.

Satterfield’s BBQ and Catering owner John McCord says he believes opening the restaurant and catering business in 1982 was his calling and since then, business has been great.

It’s finding people to work that’s been his biggest difficulty and the real reason he’s shutting down.

“I’m not closing for a lack of business. I’m closing for lack of help,” McCord told 41NBC.

For the last 30 years, he says he’s prided himself and his business on good food, quick service and giving folks ‘that feeling’.

“We’re going to miss that more than anything else. Our motto’s always been ‘make em grin’,and that’s what we try to do…’make em’ grin’,” he said.

More than three decades worth of memories sit along the walls of the old restaurant on New Street.

“15,000 caterings, 36 years in the business, feeding several hundred people every day, I’ve met a lot of friends. I’ve had people come to me and say people met their wife here, people got engaged here,” McCord explained.

In only two days, they’ll be just that–memories.

“There’s more jobs than there are people right now. The economy is great,” he added.

Owner John McCord says he didn’t know how much it all meant to customers until he announced closing.

“I didn’t realize what people thought of this place until I announced I was gonna close. I’ve had more people come to me and tell me how devastated they are and sad and hate to see it go,” McCord said.

Frankie Simon is one of those people–a regular customer from out of town. She says she eats at Satterfield’s once a month when she comes to Macon for business.

“They treat me as if I’m family, they know my name when I come in, and everyone is so warm… it’s more than just the food, it’s the friendliness the atmosphere,” she said.

An atmosphere that served thousands…barbecue they’d always remember and memories they’d never forget.

MCcord says he’s been approached by several people about selling the restaurant’s memorabilia and signs and already sold a few. He says he’s even open to selling the restaurant and name. Once July hits he’ll have a better idea of what his plans are next.

Once the restaurant closes this Friday, Mccord says he’ll turn his attention to his other restaurant Fish N’ Pig out by Lake Tobesofkee.