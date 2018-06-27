4-year-old boy battling a brain tumor makes friends with law enforcement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT)- Ryder Oliver is your typical 4-year-old boy. He loves dinosaurs, bugs and playing outside. Not too long ago, the Oliver family’s lives were turned upside down.

Now Ryder is battling a disease, not many kids his age have dealt with.

“Up until 3 months [ago], we were just a normal family,” Ryder’s mother, Kristin Oliver said.

March 26, 2018 is a day Kristin and Chad Oliver will never forget. Their son, Ryder was diagnosed with glioblastoma cancer. In simpler terms, a brain tumor.

“We tell him all the time he’s the bravest kid we know,” his father, Chad Oliver said.

“His symptoms were headaches and throwing up. A lot of times you go to the doctor and a lot of kids are sent home with a virus. We were not,” Kristin said. “Our pediatrician knew that something was up.”

Two days after the diagnosis, doctors removed the tumor, completely.

“I don’t know if we felt anything. I think everybody just fell apart and then everything happened so fast,” Chad said.

Ryder is getting ready to start his third round of chemotherapy.

“They see a little bold head and they think that’s cute in pictures, and it is cute, but the medication and all the waking up through the night, checking for fevers,” his father said.

You never think something like this would affect your family, especially your child. A family friend at the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office knew he wanted to help put a smile on Ryder’s face.

The S.W.A.T team, bomb squad and sheriff deputies all wanted in on the surprise.

“We came around the corner with all of our lights and sirens on. You can see him standing by and just jumping up and down with a grin from ear to ear,” Sergeant Richard Senter said.

“See him run out there and cheer and I don’t know who it meant more to him or the officers,” Chad said.

“An opportunity to just bring a smile to the face of a 4-year-old that was struggling with cancer, I jumped on it because I wanted to pray for him and encourage him and his family. I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” Senter said.

“They didn’t have to do that. It was just way above and beyond,” Kristin said.

Ryder’s mother says he will make a full recovery.

The Oliver family says not only people in uniform, but even strangers have offered to help. Whether it’s been bringing plates of food or offering to mow the lawn, the Oliver’s say they are truly grateful for all the support.