Woman accused of leaking U.S. intelligence pleads guilty

Winner has been held without bail since she was arrested in June 2017 and charged under the Espionage Act. Her trial had been set to start Oct. 15.

She is a former Air Force linguist who speaks Arabic and Farsi and had a top-secret security clearance. She worked for the national security contractor Pluribus International at Fort Gordon in Georgia when she was charged in June 2017 with copying a classified U.S. report and mailing it to an unidentified news organization.

The Justice Department announced Winner’s arrest on the same day. The Intercept, an online news outlet, reported it had obtained a classified National Security Agency report suggesting Russian hackers attacked a U.S. voting software supplier before the 2016 presidential election.

The NSA report was dated May 5, the same as the document Winner was accused of leaking.