Summer storms could be strong or severe this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – As tropical moisture continues to flow in from the Gulf of Mexico, the chance for rain will exist each afternoon this week.

Adding sunshine to the already moist atmosphere will create enough instability to allow showers and thunderstorms to develop.

Some of these storms could turn strong or even severe. The main threats will be:

damaging wind gusts (around 60 mph) small hail (quarter sized) frequent lightning heavy rain

Any rain that occurs in Middle Georgia this week will help cool temperatures from the 90’s.

However, it will still be extremely humid before and after the storms. Factoring in the humidity, it will feel like 100-104 degrees each day.

Beat the heat and follow these safety tips:

Avoid strenuous activity, if you can

Wear light-weight and light colored clothing

Stay hydrated, drink water

Wear sunscreen and apply it regularly

Take breaks in the shade or inside

Never leave people or pets inside vehicles

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly

