Macon-Bibb county’s financial advisor: ‘I plea for you to pass a budget’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Pressure is rising for Macon-Bibb commissioners to raise taxes, as they prepare for another budget vote.

The county’s financial advisor, Matthew Arrington, told commissioners Tuesday afternoon that they have to consider investing in the future of the county. Specifically, with the general fund sitting at $4 million.

Macon-Bibb County Finance Director, Christy Luliucci says the county pays $8 million in Other Post Employee Benefits.

“Your fund balance, if I’m not mistaken is down to about 19 days of cash on hand. Legally, you’re supposed to have 45 days,” said Arrington. “All of the plans that you are now considering does not put one dollar back to fund balance. So you are considering plans that.”

Earlier this year, Arrington suggested increasing the millage rate by 5 mils or 28%. This would save the county from being in debt in the next few years.

“The decisions that you make this week, are not only going to affect Macon-Bibb this year, but the coming years,” said Arrington.

Budget manager, Julie Moore, presented 6 different options for commissioners to consider. All include property tax increases ranging from 11% to 18%.

“Part of what we’re looking for is a little guidance as to which one you’d like us to double check all the numbers and what we might have synergy over to present to you on Thursday,” said Moore.

With much to consider in just a couple days, Arrington is just asking the commission for one thing.

“I plea for you to pass a budget because we need to get on next year’s budget immediately if we’re going to pass something with less than 5 mils,” said Arrington.

The commission will try to vote to pass the budget for the third time Thursday at 1 PM.