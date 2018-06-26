Lake Tobesofkee ready for Independence Day celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Get ready for the annual July 4th celebration at Lake Tobesofkee this year!

People from all around the area will be enjoying boating, jet skiing, sun bathing, live music, and even a little bit of ultimate Frisbee. Afterwards, the day will be capped off with a fireworks display from Sandy Beach.

- Advertisement -

“The celebration brings a lot to the community,” said lake director Donald Bracewell. “It’s a well-spent day at Lake Tobesofkee.”

While Bracewell emphasized all the fun under the sun, he also wanted to emphasize the importance of keeping you and your children safe.

“Watch your kids,” he said. “Even though we have lifeguards, there are several hundred kids in that water. Please be by the beach and the water at all times with your children.”

Related Article: The Methodist Home Achieves Certification Through The Sanctuary Institute

The gates will open at 7AM, but no one will be let into the park at 8PM.

Prices for entry are $5 a vehicle, $15 for passenger vans, and $30 for anything larger.

Alcohol is not permitted in the park.