“There is hope here,” says new FVSU Police Chief

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With a sexual misconduct lawsuit hanging over Fort Valley State University (FVSU), the new campus police chief is issuing words of reassurance and confidence in the police department.

“When there is life there is hope and there is hope here and we are awesome,” FVSU Police Chief Anita Allen said.

Allen, who began her duties at FVSU on June 1, says her number one priority is to keep students safe – but she’s also tasked with improving the relationship between the police department and the campus following a May lawsuit against a former FVSU officer, accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

“[I want to] let the parents know that we are here for the children,” Allen said. “That we’re here to talk and network, whatever the case may be to make the student feel safe and do our job as far as giving more training, teaching officers how to keep the students safe.”

Allen began her law enforcement career as a detention center officer in Dougherty County. She rose the ranks leaving the Albany State University Police Department to become the chief at FVSU.

“It’s a blessing, I’m honored to be here. I enjoy it. I’m proud of myself, my kids are proud of me and that makes me feel good,” Allen said. “I work hard to get here and I just love helping people, I love being able to give creative ideas to make law enforcement better.”

In her role as the chief of police at FVSU, Allen says she plans to institute a community policing initiative – encouraging her officers to be exposed on campus, talking with students and having an open-door policy.

“You want students to be able to come to you and talk about issues if there are issues,” Allen said. “They want to be able to feel safe and be able to trust us.”

Moving the FVSU Police Department forward and making an impending lawsuit something of the past now lands on Allen’s desk.

“We are here for the children we always have to overshadow things with good, you know show the good that we’re doing, the customer service that we have, the training that we’re giving the officers to come out to prepare them to be better role models, better officers to the campus community,” Allen said.