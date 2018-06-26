Goaltender Jordan Ruby returning to Macon Mayhem

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jordan Ruby, the 2016-17 Southern Professional Hockey League Playoffs Most Valuable Player, will return to middle Georgia for the Mayhem’s upcoming season.

Ruby comes back to Macon after playing for Brest Albatros in France’s FFHG Division 1 (Fédération Française de Hockey sur Glace Division 1 or French Ice Hockey Federation Division 1) where he posted a 20-6 record with a 2.16 goals against average, according to a team release.

In the Mayhem’s 2016-17 SPHL title run, he racked up six straight wins with a 1.38 goals against average on his way to being named SPHL Playoffs MVP.

“When Rubes and I stated discussing the possibility of coming back to play for us, I knew I had to make sure we got this deal done,” coach Leo Thomas said. “Jordan was a great leader and obviously a huge part of our championship team, and we are thrilled to have him back.”

Ruby led FFHG Division 1 in goals against average and shutouts (four) last season.

“My goal was to keep climbing the ladder, but I wasn’t getting any offers that suited our situations,” Ruby explained. “Around the same time that we had a few offers pending, Leo called me and planted the seed about potentially coming back this year to play for Macon. As soon as I told my wife about the option of going back to the south, it was hard keeping her calm. She was very excited and so am I for this upcoming season.”

The Mayhem’s first home game is October 19.