Elaine Lucas High School Academy is moving out of Cotton Ave. Historic District

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – The Elaine Lucas High School Academy is relocating. After many years in the Cotton Avenue Historic District, the school is moving to the Northeast Plaza Shopping Center.

Lucas says renovations to shops on Forsyth Street was the reason for the move. Even though the locations may be different, the education stays the same.

- Advertisement -

“They’ve gone on to advance in their jobs. They’ve gone on to college, technical school to the military. So we are just happy that we’ve been a part of the success in building families in the community by helping our citizens get their high school diplomas.”

Lucas says her school has helped more than a thousand students. The school plans to hold a grand re-opening August 1st.