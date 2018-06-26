BREAKING: Two dead bodies found in south Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – UPDATE (4:04 PM): The coroner’s office believes medical conditions could have been the result of the deaths. Deputy coroner Lonnie Miley says the death is being treated as a suspicious death, but there appears to be no foul play.

Miley says the air conditioning at the home was turned off for a few days.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of two dead bodies that were found in south Macon.

The two bodies were found at 3242 Evergreen Drive, according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

