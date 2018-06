4 of 5 Mercer football home games to start in late afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The start times for all five of Mercer’s 2018 home football games are now confirmed.

Mercer announced last week its home opener September 8 against Jacksonville will start at 6 p.m. The other four home games have late afternoon start times.

The Bears host The Citadel at 4 p.m. on September 22nd, Western Carolina at 4 p.m. on October 20, East Tennessee State at 3 p.m. on November 3rd and Furman at 3 p.m. on November 17.

The Bears open the season Saturday, September 1 at Memphis at 7 p.m.

Season tickets are available at tickets.mercer.edu or call the Mercer Ticket Office at (478) 301-5470.