Macon man shot in face following event in Fort Hill

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is recovering after he was shot in the face at the Rosa Jackson Center Sunday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Jerlioundus Armstrong was walking to his car when he was shot in the left side of his face.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses told deputies they saw Armstrong fall to the ground after someone fired a gun.

Deputies say it happened around 9:30 PM as Armstrong was leaving the Annual Fort Hill Reunion.

No one else was hurt during the shooting.

Armstrong was listed in stable condition following the incident.

Deputies have not made any arrests.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 if you can help with this investigation. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.